Singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro reveals that her father, just like the rest of her family, was not a fan of her secular music.

Vivian Tendo is one of the young singers in the industry with a large pool of fans from different ages due to her diversity.

Her fans love to watch her perform her several hit songs including Onyango, Hajjat wa Hajji, Timango, Mu Kati, Mama, among others.

Her family, however, did not envision her becoming a secular artiste and hence not encouraging her to take that path.

Her father, Godfrey Ntubiro, was a music tutor at Mityana Secondary School and Makerere College School and he wanted her to take over from him with Gospel music.

He was, however, shocked to hear his daughter sing secular music with her very first song released and he let his frustration show.

Viviam Tendo, while narrating her story in an interview with The Kampala Sun, noted how she failed to conform to her father’s desires, settling for secular music which has turned her into a star.

She notes that it ruined communication with her father who is now a music curriculum expert for secondary schools.

I think my father wanted me be like him but I ended up going secular. He taught me all the basics of academic music. I learnt all the sol-fa notations and harmonies from him. He trained me to be an academic music expert. When I released my first hit, he became so angry as well as all other family members. It was so hard to make him believe in me. Since he is also a pastor, it took me two years to connect with him again. It was a hard task. Vivian Tendo

Vivian Tendo is not the only artiste who has not received full support of their family because of the music they song and the lifestyles they live.