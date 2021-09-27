Renown media personality Lucky Mbabazi is filled with belief that Ugandan singer Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, can go on and win a Grammy award.

From the years of Pastor George Okudi winning big at the Kora Awards, to the special moments shared by Radio and Weasel at the big BET stage, the faith has been growing.

Eddy Kenzo not only attended the BET awards ceremony as a nominee but also went ahead and won the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist award in 2015.

The Big Talent chief became the first Ugandan and East African artiste to ever win a BET award for his song Sitya Loss and several Ugandan creatives have since dared to believe that they can bring even bigger awards home.

Eddy Kenzo

Pallaso, Grenade Official, Pia Pounds, among others have all had a leap of faith into believing that they can bring Uganda her first Grammy award.

According to Capital FM radio presenter Lucky Mbabazi, Azawi can also be added to that list because her talent speaks for itself.

Mbabazi, through social media, hinted that Azawi is one of her favourite artistes and has what it takes to compete at the global stage to bring Uganda a Grammy award among other international awards.

One of my favourite artist is Azawi, I have a big feeling that one day she will bring home a Grammy and other international awards. She is very capable of easily competing with other artist worldwide. I choose to give her flowers now when she can smell them. Lucky Mbabazi

Azawi has been a great addition to the Ugandan music industry, releasing mind blowing music since being unveiled by Swangz Avenue in 2020.

Her new album dubbed African Music is slated for release on 9th October 2021 which also doubles as Uganda’s Independence Day.

Can she go ahead and collect a Grammy award? Time will tell. At least she has the backing of most music enthusiasts in the country.