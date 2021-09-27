Galaxy FM co-host of The Morning Saga show Bareija ‘Emeka’ Collins is not in the best shape having been involved in a nasty road accident which left his vehicle badly smashed on Sunday evening.

The media personailty and events emcee opened up about the nasty accident following a couple of messages sent to him by several of his followers, questioning why he did not present on today’s morning show.

Through a Tweet, Emeka disclosed that he was not in proper health condition to work as he is nursing a trauma from the nasty incident.

He, however, promised his followers that he is normalising and should be able to bounce back on radio on Tuesday morning

Lots of messages in my DM asking why I’m not on the show today. I got an accident yesterday evening and my car was badly smashed. I’m not in the proper mind and health to work today but I’ll be back tomorrow. Have a great week. God bless you all. Emeka Collins