Gospel singer Exodus, real name Lubega George Timothy, held nothing back as he wished his girlfriend Roshenie a happy birthday.

Information gathered about Roshenie Tryphenie a.k.a Rosheniet reveals that she is a very religious person who loves to praise God.

She is the CEO Trilite Adventures Uganda – a travel and tours company – and a women and children’s rights advocate.

The two lovers, despite doing the most to keep their relationship out of media, have always shared their happy moments on social media.

Exodus and Roshenie are always close to each other when appearing in public, hugging, holding hands. They always seem happy and fond of each other.

Today, as Roshenie celebrates her birthday, Exodus found it the perfect opportunity to express how much he feels for her.

In his BD message, the Nyinimu singer revealed how his lover has a very kind heart and selfless soul, and he asked God to keep blessing her.

You have become the most amazing person I’ve come to know, such a beautiful and selfless soul yours is a golden heart. May the good Lord reward you everyday for your kindness and grant every single desire of your heart darling. Happy +1 gorgeous fine wine. Exodus

Happy Birthday Rosh!