Former NTV news anchor-turned-politician Joel Ssenyonyi treated his wife Fabrice Ssenyonyi to a lavish baby shower which was held at Bobi Wine’s One Love Beach in Busabala.

The colorful ceremony had guests who attended the function by only-invite and was held secretively with a few people getting to know about it.

The couple who got married last year in a scientific holy matrimonial wedding at Watoto Church will be welcoming their first child.

Read Also: Congratulations! Joel Ssenyonyi and wife tie knot in a scientific wedding

The gender of the baby is yet to be revealed but thr bundle of joy is expected to be dropping in a few weeks.

We wish them all the best as they are about to expand their family with one more member!