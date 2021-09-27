National Cultural Forum Chairman Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee says that the Ugandan music industry begun to collapse when the so called big musicians started forming gangs.

Ragga Dee claims that the music industry was moving on smoothly but the rise of Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool plus their gangs saw the industry take a stray direction.

These big musicians killed the music industry when they started to create gangs. Ragga Dee

He further blamed the media stating that since they started ranking these musicians, everything turned messy and its recovery will be hard as long as the big musicians are still alive.

Read Also: Ragga Dee denies fighting with Jose Chameleone

I blame the media. The moment they started to rank and name these musicians Number one , number two and so on, that’s where all these problems started to happen. Ragga Dee