Ugandan songstress Doryn Marshal has bounced back in style with the visuals of her new song dubbed “Ssisi” after almost two years in a music break.

Doryn Marshal is the talented vocalist behind the Niwangu song – another interesting Afro-pop jam which cannot leave you sitted when it plays.

Before Ssisi, Doryn had last appeared actively on the music in May 2019. She decided to return after such a long break and her new song is something that gives an insight on what a talented diva she can turn into.

“Ssisi” is sang in Luganda. It’s an Afro-pop song written by the multi-talented Doryn Marshall herself and produced by Nessim Pan Production.

It is a groovy flow that invites you to get up and dance and yet, at the same time, a song you can send to your lover.

With her piercing vocals, Doryn lights up the song straight from the intro, reminding the listener of her brand, followed by an instant romantic verse.

The visuals directed by Zyga Phix are full of dance, color, costumes, and the African print display which keeps the eye glued to the screen.

Take a gaze below: