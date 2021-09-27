In one of the photos from her birthday celebrations, Zari Hassan kisses a fellow woman on the lips and the viral photo has stirred divergent opinions.

On Thursday 23rd September, 2021, Ugandan SA-based socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan celebrated her 41st birthday.

Her friends in South Africa organised a special all-white BD treat for her in celebration of her past success and new age.

What stole the show on the day, however, was a photo which showed the self-styled Bosslady kissing one of her female friends at the party.

Zari has often come out strongly against any one who condemns other people’s sexuality and preferences.

Read Also: Zari’s son Raphael Ssemwanga opens up on finding fellow men attractive

In January, her own son Raphael Ssemwanga opened up about how he is attracted to fellow men, something which shocked several Ugandans.

Zari, through an IG live video, maintained that his son has a Spanish girlfriend but she would still support him even if he turned out gay.

The new photo that went viral over the weekend stirred mixed reactions on social media with several people putting Zari’s sexual preferences to question.

Others, however, found nothing wrong with the act, noting how she was just overjoyed by her friends and just pecked one of them on the lips.

Zari has not made a statement in relation to the incident but we ask, what do you make of it?