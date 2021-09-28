The late Pastor Augustine Yiga features on Angella Katatumba’s new song titled “This Boy” and he appears in the visuals.

During his life, the ABS proprietor and Christian Revival Church Kawaala pastor Yiga (RIP) was talked about to be multi-talented person.

From preaching the gospel, Pastor Yiga was a lover of music and the brains behind several popular artistes who gained fame through his Revival Band.

Many artistes he worked with always hinted on what a good writer he is and this can be witnessed on this new song with Angella Katatumba.

The new song was written by Pastor Augustine Yiga, produced by A-Steyn, and performed by Black Market Records’ Angella Katatumba.

The lyrics talk about a girl blinded by a boy’s love. The visuals were directed by Tony Ocean and you can take a gaze below:

Watch video here: “This Girl” – Angella Katatumba feat. Pastor Augustine Yiga (RIP)

https://youtu.be/mibN5aMLyn0

Pastor Augustine Yiga a.k.a Abizayo was pronounced dead on 27th October, 2020 after a battle with complications on his internal organs.

May his soul continue to Rest In Peace!