Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has for the first time come out to defend himself over the Shs150K that he sent to city socialite Bad Black a few years back.

Lwasa gave his side of the story after a couple of weeks since Bad Black shared a screenshot of the mobile money message on her social media accounts claiming that the businessman was asking to sleep with her.

According to Bad Black, when she asked Lwasa for money, he instead sent her Shs150K hoping that he would harvest her on such little money.

Bad Black declined to give in to the socialite and decided to keep the screenshot of the mobile money transaction so that she could use it in the future.

While speaking in an interview with Spark TV, Lwasa claimed that he sent the Shs150k to the socialite because she was starving and lacked what to eat with her children.

I sent money to Bad Black to help her get out of the troubles she was having because she pleaded to me to help her. But she instead kept the message to try to tarnish my name in which she claimed that I was begging to sexually sleep with her. I can’t ask Bad Black for sex because she is all faded and has no flesh on her body anymore. She is like my grandmother in the village. Emmanuel Lwasa