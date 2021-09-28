Notorious hacker “David The Hacker” claims that he did not even need to hack into Kim London’s Snapchat account to access her private videos as she gave him the passwords unknowingly.

On Monday, nude videos belonging to city socialite and video vixen Kim London were leaked on Snapchat.

A notorious hacker who identifies himself as “David The Hacker” claimed responsibility for leaking the nude videos.

Kim London, through a new Snapchat account, admitted that her old Snapchat account where the nude videos were shared had been hacked.

“My old Snapchat account hacked again so be kin. It feels sad I no right,” Kim London wrote on her new Snapchat account.

Upon digging up, the MBU team learned that Kim London lost a couple of her social media accounts including her Instagram account around July.

We also landed on an phone call interview that the self-styled David The Hacker had with the NBS TV After 5 team on 27th July, 2021.

In the interview, “David” confidently boasts about how he has hacked several public figure’s emails and social media accounts.

He also claims that he did not even have to hack into Kim London’s Snapchat account because she ignorantly gave him her login details.

That one (Kim London) gave me all her information minus even hacking. She gave me her 4-digit pin for her Snapchat. You know when you have Snapchat, that place where you keep your nudes, she gave me the 4-digit pin…she gave me everything without knowing. David The Hacker

David said that when he contacted Kim London and notified her of how he had gotten full access to her private Snapchat videos, she instead abused him.

He added, “I asked for what I wanted and she instead wwnt ahead and started abusing me so what would I do for such a person?”