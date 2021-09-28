Singer Vivian Tendo asks whoever is putting her under pressure to give birth to keep calm saying she will give birth at the right time because it is every woman’s dream and a God-given deed.

The “Timango” singer spoke out about giving birth during her graduation ceremony where she disclosed that she is only remaining with two goals to fulfill in her life.

Among the two goals that she hinted about, one is marriage and the other, death.

When asked about when she expects to give birth, Tendo reasoned that getting married moves along with giving birth and that when the right time comes, she will also bear a child.

She later added that there is no reason as to why someone gets married and then fails to give birth.