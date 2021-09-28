For those who love gambling, it is crystal clear that the game is skyrocketing in Africa. Uganda is one of the countries where playing casino games has become a very popular activity in this day and era.

Besides brick-and-mortar operators, online casinos started expanding in this country. Since technology advancements made playing all kinds of online casino games possible, many offshore operators dipped into the Uganda gambling market.

However, with so many online casinos offering their services, it is important to pick out the most reliable ones.

Therefore, we present the top three most reliable and trustworthy casinos for players in Uganda!

Betway

Betway is a famous European brand that is also present in the Ugandan market. This operator is recognizable for its online sportsbook, but the online casino platform is equally respectable.

Although the game selection is not as broad as the ones some of the websites showcased in this guide have, players, can still find top-quality games in Betway Casino’s portfolio.

Of course, online slots dominate the game library, and you can find more than 250 titles offered. Some of the most popular online slot machines are available, and you can hit big winnings by spinning the reels.

If you are a fan of other casino games, you will find four roulette and seven blackjack varieties in Betway Casino. Texas Hold’Em players can also enjoy this poker game.

Speaking about reliability, Betway Casino is among the most trustworthy operators worldwide. It operates under the UK Gambling Commission license, which is one of the most authoritative regulatory bodies in the world.

Betway Casino also secured the National Gaming Board of Uganda license, meaning that it is fully safe for local players as well. This operator has professional customer service, which you can contact through different channels.

The handiest option is perhaps the Live Chat functionality, while you also have social networks – Facebook and Twitter – at your disposal. You can also drop them a message via WhatsApp or send an email.

If you prefer to contact customer support by phone, three standard rate lines are open, along with an AIRTEL toll-free line. Betway Casino’s customer service is at your disposal 24/7.

Players can also enter the Live Casino lobby and dive into a great variety of live casino games. Blackjack and roulette dominate the offer, and tables are suitable if you are a high-roller or short on the bankroll.

You can also try out your luck at Sic Bo and Gameshows, while Baccarat and Poker are also available.

888casino

888casino is another worldwide-known brand that entered the Ugandan market. It has been around for 20 years in Europe, with the expanding African online casino market saw 888casino offering its services in Uganda.

This operator has more than 200 games on offer, and most of them are also tailored for mobile gaming. You can find many exclusive slot games that are not available anywhere else.

Table games offer is also pretty good, as you can spin the wheels at roulette tables or play blackjack, baccarat, or poker. Live casino is also available, and you can enjoy a top-notch lobby with different kinds of live dealer games.

This operator prepared a generous welcome offer to all its new customers. At the moment, you can get your first deposit matched up to $200 and 25 free spins.

However, that is not everything this online casino has to offer regarding promotions. Existing customers can get different perks to extend their gaming experience and increase their chances of winning high prizes.

If you are a loyal customer, 888casino has launched a VIP program consisting of three levels. Depending on the gaming frequency and amount of money deposited, you can collect points and enjoy exclusive benefits.

888casino wouldn’t become such a reputable operator if it weren’t reliable. It operates under the Gibraltar Gambling Commission and the UK Gambling Commission licenses, which shows that this online casino treats its customers fairly.

Besides that, 888casino provides a safe environment for all players as well. All your sensitive data is protected by SSL Encryption, which prevents third parties from intercepting your personal and banking information.

Spin Casino

Spin Casino has been on the market for more than 20 years, or to be precise, since 1999. And if you prefer live dealer games, then this online casino might be a perfect choice for you.

This operator partnered with Microgaming, a worldwide-known software developer, to provide a top-notch gaming experience to its customers. More than 80 live tables are available, and you can try out your luck with different games like:

Live roulette

Baccarat

Blackjack, and

Poker.

You will enjoy a pleasant atmosphere in the live casino lobby, and dealers are highly professional and personable. Apart from the live dealer games, Spin Casino has more than 700 other titles on offer.

When it comes to security, Spin Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, another reputable regulatory body on the international stage.

Besides that, all banking options are trusted, as this online casino wants to ensure your funds are safe and secure.

Therefore, you shouldn’t encounter any issues while making either deposit or withdrawal transactions. No minimum withdrawal amounts are imposed, and it is another pro of this online casino operator.

Loyal customers can participate in the VIP Club, which has several tiers:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond, and

Prive

The more real money bets you place, the more points you will get. And if you keep winning a lot of points, you can progress on the VIP Reward ladder.

It also means you will get more exclusive perks that can only enhance your gaming experience. You can exchange earned points for bonus credits and prizes, which are more and more lucrative after you progress through different levels.

Conclusion

As you can see from the above, the Ugandan online gambling market is pretty attractive. Many reputable brands recognized its potential and launched their online casinos in Uganda.

Players can count on getting an excellent gaming experience, and operators provide many exciting offers. Therefore, don’t hesitate to pick your favorite online casino. Sign up for an online account, get your welcome bonus, and try out your luck at your preferred casino games!