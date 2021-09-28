Her Empire Uganda, a feminist organisation, has staked Shs500k for anyone with information that can expose “David The Hacker”, the person who reportedly leaked Judith Heard’s nude videos.

In July 2021, during a phone call interview with the NBS After 5 team, David The Hacker boasted about how he has hacked several social media and email accounts belonging to public figures.

Next Media’s Mildred Tuhaise, Web Daniel Ssebakigye, Canary Mugume, among others are some of the names he mentioned during the interview.

VIDEO: The anonymous hacker (David) reveals the local celebrities he has hacked before.#NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/B6N1EiK5am — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) July 27, 2021

It didn’t take long before David fulfilled his promises by releasing Judith Heard’s nude photos and videos a few days ago.

Judith Heard

Read Also: Judith Heard loses Twitter account to hacker who posted her nude photos

The hacker who is also in control of one of MC Kats’ Instagram accounts vowed to spill more of JH’s private chats and private videos.

Through Twitter, Her Empire Uganda has put up a reward of Shs500,000 for anyone who can expose David The Hacker’s true identity.

We’re offering a reward to who can expose ‘David Kaye’s’ true identity. He is the hacker responsible for leaking Judith Heard’s pictures. Shift the focus to where it belongs. Her Empire Uganda

We're offering a #reward to who can expose 'David Kaye's' true #identity. He is the #hacker responsible for leaking @IAMJUDITHHEARD pictures. Shift the focus to where it belongs. His website is https://t.co/mvYnBSyMhl. DO NOT click on the link or you'll be hacked too. pic.twitter.com/kkRGaVhYvT — Her Empire (@HerEmpireUganda) September 24, 2021

On Monday, Her Empire again tweeted urging internet users to be very vigilant not to click on random links and to set up digital security.

“PLEASE be vigilant as ‘David Kaye’ is a hacker on the prowl for hire having threatened already to hack bloggers etc.

“Step up your digital security as his motives are very unclear and anyone could be next. Here, he is asking his latest victim for money to regain her accounts,” reads the tweet by Her Empire Uganda.

It is alleged that David sends links to his victims pretending to be a cyber service provider and when they click, he gains full access to their accounts before kicking them out.

He allegedly then uses their private information, including nude photos and videos (if any is stored on the social media or google accounts) as swcurity before asking for ransom to hand over the accounts and private content back to the owners.

PLEASE be vigilant as 'David Kaye' is a #hacker on the prowl for hire having threatened already to hack #bloggers etc. Step up your digital security as his motives are very unclear and anyone could be next. Here, he is asking his latest victim for money to regain her accounts. pic.twitter.com/8zbmMiaut7 — Her Empire (@HerEmpireUganda) September 27, 2021

The said hacker has already threatened to hack more people including singers, socialites, journalists, bloggers, campus students, among others.

On Monday evening, the hacker leaked city socialite and video vixen Kim London’s nude videos after hacking her Snapchat account.