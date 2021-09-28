Galaxy FM presenter DJ Nimrod claims that his ex-girlfriend known as Natie Hips Kylar dumped him for Isabirye because of financial reasons.

DJ Nimrod opened up about his past romantic affair with Natie after the latter got married to her new catch over the weekend.

The marriage ceremony caught DJ Nimrod by surprise since he was not invited for the function that saw Bebe Cool perform for the new couple.

Having not been invited to the ceremony with just a few hours to the function, Nimrod was tipped by Natie’s close friends that his ex-lover was going to be wedded, something that left him shocked.

Nimrod bragged that if he was financially stable like Isabirye, Natie would have not have dumped him stating that he was very good in bed, better than Isabirye.