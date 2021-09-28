Singer Mesach Semakula has shared an update on singer Jamie Kasujja alias Jamie Culture’s health status saying that he is gradually improving since being checked into a health facility.

Mesach Semakula disclosed that they took over Jamie Culture’s welfare from his dad since he had little help to offer his son because he has served well in the music business.

In efforts to save Jamie Culture from completely losing his sanity, they tricked him and ended up checking him into a rehab facility.

Jamie Culture is reported to have lost sanity for consumption of toxic substances over a long period of time.

Mesach Semakula asked local music fans to keep the singer in their prayers as he continues to recover from whatever illness he is suffering from.

Jamie Culture is apparently in a good health condition ever since we handed him over to health practioners. We are pretty certain that he will be well with time to come. So I call upon my fellow Ugandans that we should pray for him to recovery soon. Mesach Semakula