Just a few days after leaking Judith Heard’s nude images, David The Hacker has struck again, leaking city socialite Kim London’s nude videos.

A yet to be identified hacker going by the alias David The Hacker is on rampage, exposing several members within the entertainment space.

First, it was celebrated model Judith Heard who fell victim of the hacker’s tormenting leaks and now, a lesser known video vixen Kim London has been made the target.

Kim London is a common face at the popular Kampala hangout spots. She has also appeared in a couple of music videos most notably Beenie Gunter’s “Watto” visuals.

Information gathered indicates how the hacker got hold of Kim London’s hugely followed Snapchat account and kicked her out.

The hacker then started publicly sharing her nude videos, some which show her indulged in self-pleasure, fully naked.

The other videos shared show Kim London dancing half naked, with only her hands covering her bare upper body, looking seductively in the camera.

It is not yet clear what the motive of David The Hacker, or how he accessed the videos but he has made threats of exposing more slay queens.

Kim London acknowledged that her Snapchat account was indeed hacked through a new account which she created.

She wrote, “My old Snapchat account hacked again so be kin. It feels sad I no right.”