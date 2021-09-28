Despite returning to the music scene in “fame hungry mode”, dancehall singer Minayo is not looking for love but rather focusing on music.

Before going into music silence, Brenda Naluzige a.k.a Minayo had been linked to a couple of men in the industry including a renown music producer.

It turns out that none of those relationships ever made much sense to her and she did not stick with any of those that fancied her beauty and initial fame.

Minayo is back on the scene with a brand new song dubbed ‘Bamusakata’ which she released one week ago and she is not ready to let relationships confuse her again.

Read Also: Minayo ready to reclaim her spot in Dancehall with ‘Bamusakata’ | AUDIO

According to a social media post Minayo shared a few days ago, the mother of one is as single as a dollar and not looking for change.

With a crystal clear statement on her Instagram account, the Kateebe singer wrote, “Single but not searching.”

Minayo’s revelation comes on the back of a couple of rumors which claimed that she is dating her current manager, also renown media personality Omulangira Ndausi.