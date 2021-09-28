In a long rant, singer Van Data claims that despite not investing in the production and promotion of his collabo with Daddy Andre, Black Market Records claimed copyright of the project.

A few months ago, singer Isaiah Ainebyona a.k.a Van Data reached out to Daddy Andre for a collaboration titled “Personal Person” which was released in August.

Van Data claims that he invested everything to make sure the project works: from production, video shoot, and promotion.

He was, however, shocked when Daddy Andre’s record label Black Market Records claimed copyright for the song.

Van Data says that he found it rather disrespectful that a record label that was not involved at all in the music project would later on claim its ownership after it received good airplay.

Through his social media platforms, Van Data said that he managed to fight off the exploitation but wonders how other artistes who cannot fight for their work deal under such circumstances.

He suggests that something is done to reinstate respect, fairness, and fight the selfishness that has engulfed the music industry of late.

Below is Van Data’s rant in full:

In 2019 I decided to take a break from commercial music and just record or keep doing my other music related stuff until this year when I decided to get back and released one of my songs “Personal person” featuring Daddy Andre. The major reason I took a break was the disrespet for artistes from almost all angles, when I got back this year I thought things had become better somehow but getting back on top of disrespect there is also robbery. I mean no disrespect but how does a record company that invested completely nothing in a project claim its copyright for an artiste’s song that you completely have no claims on? You have never met the artiste, you have never had a conversation with him, you don’t even know when, how, and what was involved in the making of the project. Not even how its being promoted but after the project gets a promising reception from the public then boom you run to claim the copyright. To make it more disrespectful; from the song that is posted on my own platforms, my own YouTube channel, what kind of f*ckery is that? Luckily enough I could fight for what is rightfully mine but I’m still wondering what happens to those artists who can’t seriously fight for their work? Something serious has to be done for the respect of this industry coz its really funny how people would want to harvest from what they didn’t plant, irrigate/water, or weed. Also the selfishness among artists is also very much, anyways its all a shock for me. Van Data

BMR has been involved in a couple of scuffles with different artistes including Jamie Culture, Bruno K and Nina Roz over ownership of intellectual property.