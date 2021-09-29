Singer Barbi Jay, real name Julius Buyinza has hit studio with Norwegian singer Lene Stoltz and they are compiling a new music album.

Lene Stoltz arrived in the country on 23rd September, 2021 and was welcomed by Barbie Jay before setting out for a few media interviews.

Stoltz has been pursuing a solo music career back home but decided to form a duo with Barbi Jay in June 2021.

Barbi Jay & Lene Stoltz is a unique blend between Afro-pop and Scandinavian-pop, and a mix between two world continents.

Lene Stoltz

Read Also: Barbi Jay worried of his nudes leaking as his phone goes missing

“We are both doing charity work and we want to write music that brings joy to everyone listening. Our mission is to brighten up your day and we want to help people around the world,” Lene Stoltz revealed via Instagram.

Barbie Jay plans a comeback onto the top music scene with the new album which is already being worked on.

While speaking to MBU, Barbi Jay revealed they have recorded three songs together already.

Not much information about the album has been revealed yet but it is rumored to be a spiritual compilation of songs preaching the gospel and the power of faith.

Barbi Jay noted that the full album should be already on its way soon and we cannot wait to have it.

“By the way I am going to record a full album with her. Well, so far we have recorded 3 songs together,” said Barbi Jay while speaking to MBU.