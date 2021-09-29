Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool enjoyed more good moments together on Monday as the former visited the Gagamel boss’ home in Kiwatule.

Their legacies have been built on a strong foundation which also significantly depended on the unique artistry of an old friend turned foe, Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, reaped all the good things in music, lived the dream of many creatives and decided to join politics to be the face of change in the nation.

Chameleone and Bebe Cool have also since joined the political spheres; first with similar ideologies before the former broke away from the NRM.

The Leone Island boss caressed his Lord Mayoral ambitions under the political opposition wing and conceded defeat to Erias Lukwago in the January 2021 elections.

He then decided to denounce his membership in the opposition a few weeks ago when a range rover autobiography was gifted to him by one of the members in the first family.

Hot debates have since been sparked off centered on questioning where Chameleone’s loyalty stands and how he knelt to receive the new gift.

The singer has, however, had the strongest backing from fellow journeyman Bebe Cool, and their rock-solid fan base.

On Monday, the two reunited when Chameleone visited Bebe Cool’s home in Kiwatule in his newly acquired Range Rover.

Bebe Cool, his wife Zuena Kirema, and son Alpha Thierry Ssali warmly welcomed him before taking the new car for a spin.

They spent the rest of the day making merry, celebrating how far they have come and later shared pleasantries, reaffirming their loyalty to each other.

The trinity of the “Big Three” is halfway rekindled but will Bobi Wine ever fill the ever-expanding gap? It seems like that will not happen – not anytime soon – but never say never!