Rumors about Eddy Kenzo and his baby mama and ex-lover Tracy Nabatanzi rekindling their romantic affair have been sparked off by a video of them enjoying an outing.

The video making rounds shows Eddy Kenzo and his baby mama Tracy Nabatanzi enjoying a small outing with close friends.

Tracy Nabatanzi is Maya Musuuza’s mother and she dated Eddy Kenzo way before the fame even got hold of him.

The video has sparked off rumors that they could be falling straight into each other’s paths again to rekindle their old flames.

No matter how mature you think you’ve grown, rekindling old flames is never a good idea. Sarvesh Jain

Tracy Nabatanzi and Maya Musuuza

Read Also: Kenzo, Rema, Spice, Afrie, Shivanah, B2C, Bebe Cool nominated at 2021 AFRIMAs

That, however, is not true according to our source. Information reaching us waters down the relevance of the the video as those close to Kenzo claim it is not a recent video.

The source reveals that Kenzo and Tracy have been co-parenting since separating and that they only meet when discussing about Maya’s issues.

It is also alleged that Tracy is in another relationship and a romantic reunion with Kenzo would be something farfetched.

Eddy Kenzo fell in love with Rema Namakula after falling out with Tracy Nabatanzi before Rema ditching him for Hamza Ssebunya.

Kenzo has often revealed that he is a currently single but is ready to find another wife whom he will show the world when the right time comes.