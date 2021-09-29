NBS TV After5 show presenter MC Kats, born Edwin Katamba, has once again assured the nation that his rumored girlfriend Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe and his ex-baby mama Fille Mutoni are both HIV-negative.

MC Kats opened up about Caroline Marcah and Fille Mutoni’s HIV status as he was answering questions from Kaiyz who asked him to share updates about his loved ones.

He made the revelation while silencing rumors that he is the one who forced Marcah to test herself and share the her results on social media.

He then noted that before he met Marcah, it was always her routine to check her status since she has a personal doctor who she visits almost every month.

Carol checks herself I think like every after one month. It is just like her routine because by the time I met her, she used to do it. She even has her personal doctor who she visits actually every week. MC Kats

When asked about Fille’s status, he quickly responded saying that she is also absolutely HIV negative.