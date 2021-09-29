Kiwundo Entertainment singer Vampino claims that if availed sufficient funding from the government, he can help sweep the streets clean of toxic substances.

Vampino made the statement while commenting on singer Jamie Culture who is said to have lost sanity due to constant usage of toxic substances.

In his explanation, Vampino says Marijuana is used in different countries but for medical purposes not just randonly like it is done here.

The Smart Wire singer said that he has been medically using Marijuana for a long time now and that it’s the reason why he has never been affected by disorders from the substances.

He also stated that people in different countries use it from lawyers, Police officers, and many others and they hold IDs for using the substances hence becoming a legal business in those countries.