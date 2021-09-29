Kiwundo Entertainment singer Vampino claims that if availed sufficient funding from the government, he can help sweep the streets clean of toxic substances.
Vampino made the statement while commenting on singer Jamie Culture who is said to have lost sanity due to constant usage of toxic substances.
In his explanation, Vampino says Marijuana is used in different countries but for medical purposes not just randonly like it is done here.
Read Also: Vampino thanks Bobi Wine upon being freed from Jamaican prison
The Smart Wire singer said that he has been medically using Marijuana for a long time now and that it’s the reason why he has never been affected by disorders from the substances.
He also stated that people in different countries use it from lawyers, Police officers, and many others and they hold IDs for using the substances hence becoming a legal business in those countries.
It depends on the kind of substance that he used. If he did not use the one recommended by the doctors, it means he just took any substance at random. In other countries people use ganja as medical because you find lawyers, police officers at medical centers with marijuana IDs.
Let the government give me the budget so that I go through it and we start sweeping the street and make sure that it is clean.
We can help the government because we know how to deal with it. I personally I use medical. I have been using it for long and I have never had any problem.Vampino