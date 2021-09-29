Youngdollar Entertainment singer Tonny Mbangira, better known by stage name Latinum Lati, has warned ladies against touching his big cassava when dancing.

The “Amanya Gange” singer sent out the warning while appearing on Galaxy FM where he was hosted for an interview to give an update on his career.

Latinum who is currently promoting his new song dubbed “Obuwoomi” told ladies who were tuned in that if he ever gives anyone a chance to dance with him, they should not touch his genitals.

He warned ladies off his privates saying he would get pissed and call off the dancing leaving them disappointed.

If I have allowed you to dance with me, please do not go overboard and touch my big cassava because you may make me get annoyed. Latinum

Latinum rose to fame in 2016 with his monster hit Amanya Gange which dominated airwaves on different radio stations and hangouts.