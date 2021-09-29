While replying to a fan’s question about whether she would relish a rebound to Swangz Avenue, Irene Ntale quickly ruled it out with a cheeky response.

Irene Ntale officially quit Swangz Avenue in late 2017 after several years of making magical moments amd hit songs.

Todate, the precise reason as to why she left the then Makindye-based record label has never been revealed but you can be sure it was a bitter split.

Ntale lost her social media accounts to her former bosses, and her music career has never been the same if we are being honest.

During an interview with MBU in 2019, Ntale vowed to give her best shot towards making it as a solo artiste.

Fast forward to today, that is still the goal to achieve for the Sukaali singer but she vows never to return to the record label that laid the foundation for her to become her the star that she is.

During a Twitter Q&A session on Wednesday, a fan asked Ntale is she would accept if Swangz Avenue gave her an opportunity to return, she said;

Snakes bite. Irene Ntale

Her response has provoked divergent opinions from her followers and critics, and leave many questions unanswered.