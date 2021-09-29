Events emcee and talent manager Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has lashed out at Geosteady’s ex-lover Prima Kardashi for holding small meetings to backbite him.

The NBS TV After5 co-host went all guns blazing at Prima following a small meeting that she allegedly held in Munyonyo with Maritini Entertainment boss and her clique to have Fille Mutoni kicked out of the record label.

When Prima Kardashi’s plan went through and saw Fille Mutoni knifed from Maritini management, without beating around the bush, MC Kats publicly revealed how bad he felt when he learned that Prima was the chief engineer of the whole saga.

Geosteady, Prima Kardashi and their children Soraya and Solange

While appearing on the NBS UnCut show, MC Kats reminded Prima Kardashi about how he used to send her money for bleaching creams for three solid years.

He further questioned why would she wastes time discussing him with her friends in Munyonyo yet he had a hand in her beauty comestics business.