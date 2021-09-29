Reigning Miss Tourism Uganda 2020/21 Sonia Komugisha will handover the crown to a new winner on Saturday.

Miss Tourism Uganda is a beauty pageant that was began by the late Hon. Maria Mutagamba to boost Uganda’s tourism industry.

On 1st June, 2021, this year’s Miss Tourism Uganda pageant was launched at the Uganda Museum under the theme “African Pride”.

Due to the prevailing ban on social gatherings and events, the pageant has been conducted under strict guidelines in respect to the Covid-19 SOPs.

Across the nine regions in Uganda, a search was carried out and 27 contestants will vie for the crown of Miss Tourism Uganda 2021/22.

Sonia Komugisha win the top prize last year and her reign officially comes to a close on Saturday 2nd October, 2021 when a new queen will be announced.

Only five contestants; Miss Tourism Uganda 201/22, first runner up, second runner up, Miss Popularity, and Miss Heritage will be chosen to represent the country at national level and will become Uganda’s Tourism Ambassadors.

The crowning event produced by Fenon Events is slated to happen at Kampala Serena Hotel with each of the nine regions represented by three beauty queens.

It will happen as per the set Covid-19 SOPs and only 200 people are invited to attend.