The Secret Garden

Dixie Egerickx stars in a scene from the movie “The Secret Garden.” The Catholic News Service classification is A-II — adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG — parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children. (CNS photo/STX Films)

An orphaned girl discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate.

Stars
Dixie Egerickx, Richard Hansell, David Verrey

The Nest

The Nest

Life for an entrepreneur and his American family begins to take a twisted turn after moving into an English country manor.

Stars
Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche

Big Foot Family

Big Foot Family

Follow up to Son of Bigfoot: Father uses his new fame to fight against an Alaska oil company but when he disappears the son, the mother, a raccoon and a bear head North to rescue him.

Stars
Jules Medcraft (voice), Kylian Trouillard (voice), Alexis Victor (voice)

The Lion King

Lion King

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Stars
Donald Glover (voice), Beyoncé (voice), Seth Rogen (voice)

I, Robot

I Robot

In 2035, a technophobic cop investigates a crime that may have been perpetrated by a robot, which leads to a larger threat to humanity.

Stars
Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood

Tenet

TENET Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon Caption: (L-r) JACK CUTMORE-SCOTT, JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON and ROBERT PATTINSON in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic “TENET,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Stars
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

