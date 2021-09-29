When it comes to entertainment, DStv has got you sorted. Lots of movies are available to watch in the comfort of your living room or with family.
Discover new blockbusters & must-see movies, straight from the cinema to your home with DStv BoxOffice. Here are our picks that you should check out;
The Secret Garden
An orphaned girl discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate.
Stars
Dixie Egerickx, Richard Hansell, David Verrey
The Nest
Life for an entrepreneur and his American family begins to take a twisted turn after moving into an English country manor.
Stars
Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche
Big Foot Family
Follow up to Son of Bigfoot: Father uses his new fame to fight against an Alaska oil company but when he disappears the son, the mother, a raccoon and a bear head North to rescue him.
Stars
Jules Medcraft (voice), Kylian Trouillard (voice), Alexis Victor (voice)
The Lion King
After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
Stars
Donald Glover (voice), Beyoncé (voice), Seth Rogen (voice)
I, Robot
In 2035, a technophobic cop investigates a crime that may have been perpetrated by a robot, which leads to a larger threat to humanity.
Stars
Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood
Tenet
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Stars
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki