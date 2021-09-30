Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba joins a host of other top acts around East Africa who are set to release new music albums in October.

Ali Saleh Kiba has been teasing fans, revealing scanty details about the new music album and they have been anticipating for the release dates to be announced.

The new album dubbed ‘Only One King’ will be released on 7th October 2021.

Read Also: Azawi’s ‘African Music’ album drops on Independence Day

The good news was revealed by Ali Kiba himself through his Instagram account where he wrote:

I would like to officially introduce to you the name and cover art of my new album ONLY ONE KING. This is my gift to you fans and those who love good music. It will be officially released on 07.10.2021 Ali kiba

‘Only One King’, the album, will feature top African acts in Patoranking, Sauti Sol, Sarkodie, Khaligraph Jones, among many others.

The Kings Music CEO revealed his excitement in the album and dedicated it to the fans who have waited so long to listen to his new sound.

“I am so excited about this project and I am thankful to my fans for being patient. 10 years are quite a lot since I released my last album and this album is dedicated to my day 1 fans. I want to thank Ziiki Media for making this project happen,” Ali Kiba said.

The project will be a mix of different cultures and music genres including Bongo Flava, Afro Beats, and Amapiano.