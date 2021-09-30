Kenyan singer Brown Mauzo jotted down a sweet birthday message for his wife Vera Sidika as she made 32-years-old.

The “Utanizalia” hitmaker shared an image of his beautiful wife on Instagram reflecting on how lucky he is to have his “beautiful” partner.

He expressed affection for his wife saying he feels blessed to have been gifted with such a loving woman in his life and that he loves everything about her irresistible self.

I love your smile, I love your touch, I love your stares, I love your body, I love you! You are simply irresistible. Happy birthday to my wife! @queenveebosset Very few people meet their soul mates, but I have been fortunate enough to marry this special someone! I appreciate i get to be with you on this special day of your life, cant wait for our little angel to complete our amazing happy family. Happy Birthday @queenveebosset Love you so much Brown Mauzo

The couple is expecting a baby with Vera Sidika over 8 months pregnant. She decided to give birth to her baby in Kenya rather than in the United States of America.

Vera Sidika said that she chose to give birth in Kenya despite having a valid US Visa because she needs affection from her family and friends on a regular.

Vera Sidika also took to her Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday and thanked God for keeping her alive all this long.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Cheers to the person I’m turning into and the open doors in life. I thank God for keeping me this long & seeing another birthday, with a little human inside me. The greatest birthday gift ever! Cheers to 32 years of greatness. Vera Sidika

Happy Birthday to her!