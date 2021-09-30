Despite several reports indicating that singer Jose Chameleone is depressed, renown media personality Isaac Katende Kasuku disagrees.

Since being gifted a new Range Rover, Leone Island boss Chameleone has been the talk of town as critics dissect his return to NRM from NUP.

Critics have questioned Chameleone’s loyalty while others say that he had no option but to accept the gift and return to NRM because he has been broke and depressed.

Dembe FM presenter Kasuku, while appearing on Spark TV, said that Chameleone is not depressed but rather isolated.

Read Also: Chameleone is broke – Kasuku on forming Uganda Superstar Association

Chameleone is not depressed, he is isolated, he is lonely. Chameleone joined NUP just to remain in the game but he was treated badly. He has been silent for a long while but now a chance provided itself.

Kasuku also said that the Chameleone – Bebe Cool relationship should not surprise people because they have always been friends since day one.

“Despite Chameleone and Bebe Cool often fighting, they are friends because they have hustled together all the way. They have a special place for each other anyday, anytime. He knows that Bebe Cool can shield him well enough,” he added.

When asked if it is true that the two legendary artistes have united to fight against their former comrade Bobi Wine, Kasuku said it is true.