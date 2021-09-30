Ailing stand-up comedian Ssenyonjo Hassan, commonly known as Bujingo, was handed a Shs1m cheque as a donation to help him facilitate for his Kidney surgery treatment.

The support came through after the comedian appeared on NBS TV pleading to well-wishers and Mama Fina to come to his rescue with funds to enable him have a second surgery.

The comedian, who is experincing too much pain in his abdominal parts, is scheduled to undergo treatment from Agakhan hospital in Nairobi, Kenya but lacks enough funds.

Read Also: Comedian Bujingo Kaberenge seeks financial assistance for treatment

Bujingo recently appeared in an interview looking stranded, with tears rolling down his cheeks as he asked for help.

He also disclosed that his wife is expecting to give birth soon yet he has no business with the one he had having collapsed.