Zex Bilangilangi has already mastered the art of making club bangers and his new song Magazine adds the spice to his hit song studded catalogue.

A few months ago, Zex Inchkumi Bilangilangi, real name Mayega Tadeo, noted how he is ready to keel the Firebase legacy going as his mentor Bobi Wine pursues political leadership.

We can now say that Firebase is in safe transition with Zex Inchkumi Bilangilangi continuing to release music for his ever-growing fan base.

His new song Magazine follows Nalinda, Badmind, Wikid (feat. Pallaso), and Ratata – all which turned out major bangers.

The Magazine audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production and has been receiving good airplay. It is a song that will lift your moods if you love dancehall music.

The visuals are more likely to expose the project to more people across the world due to the artistry and creativity that is showcased.

The video was directed by Sasha Vybz and there is a lot that catches the eye from camera angles, mocements, choreography, coloring, set up…everything keeps your eyes glued to the screen.

Take a gaze below: