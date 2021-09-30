On Wednesday, Tanzanian singer and socialite Vanessa Mdee and her Nigerian – American lover Rotimi Olurotimi Akinosho revealed the name of their first child.

The news of the baby’s arrival was shared by the power couple on their social media accounts where they also revealed the name of their bundle of joy.

The couple named their baby boy ‘Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho’. They shared the first photo of the baby’s fingers holding Mdee’s finger.

Read Also: Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee reveal gender of unborn baby

It is reported that ‘Adeoluwa’ is a Yoruba name for boys meaning God’s Crown.

Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho Rotimi

Mdee also shared the same photo and message as Rotimi’s.

In early 2020, having publicly revealed that she had taken a break from music, Vanessa Mdee shifted based to USA where she is staying with Rotimi.

Congratulations to the couple upon growing the family with one new member!