Comedian Yokana Mbuuse a.k.a Kapere Lufotose and his wife Mama Trump welcomed their third child on Thursday night.

Kapere’s wife safely gave birth to a bouncing baby girl from Makindye Dom Health center, expanding the family by one more person.

Mama Trump’s safe delivery came as a blessing since Kapere had always expressed his worry that if Mama Trump had undergone a C-section, the hospital bills would accumulate to a sum that he might not have afforded.

The elated comedian named his newborn daughter Christine, a name which means peace.

He also thanked whoever supported, showed love and concern, and took care of them while at hospital to be blessed by God.

Kapere, while speaking to media disclosed that the newborn baby is his last child as he is now going to conctrate on working hard to build his own house.

Congratulations to the couple upon expanding the family to five members!