Curvaceous KFM’s K-Zone presenter Doreen Nasasira opened up about her romantic life saying she is single and only dating herself.

The media personality made the remarks as she dashed rumors that spread alleging that she is dating fellow Nation Media employee Jacob Omutuuze.

The rumors arose after the two severally appeared worryingly close to each other in different photos which rocked social media in recent months.

Nasasira cemented her singleness saying she needs no man to feel strong because she is a strong-hearted woman who can accomplish whatever she wants on her own.

My relationship with DJ Jacob Omutuzze is only world related and nothing more. We are only just friends. I’m single but dating myself. I am my own woman. I don’t need a man to feel strong. I am a strong-hearted woman. So I need me alone. Doreen Nasasira

She went ahead to mention a few qualities she wants in a man saying he should be at least knowledgeable, God-fearing, and creative.

The bummy Nasasira also noted how she cannot date men with big bellies before throwing shade at Jenkins Mukasa saying he is “weak”.