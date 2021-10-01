Musician-turned-Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi and Pastor Martin Ssempa almost traded punches live on air during a heated TV debate.

The two faced off during the Full Blast Extra show which airs on Bukedde 2 TV after failing to agree while about discussing Makerere University.

Full-Figure claimed that all sorts of dirty deeds start from the university but before she could even complete her statement, Pastor Ssempa quickly chipped in, asking her to stop talking ill about Makerere.

Pastor Ssempa reasoned that Full Figure does not have the moral authority to talk about such a highly respected university.

From that point onwards, the show lost direction as both individuals started hurling sharp words at each other.

In another debate Full Figure sided with Pastor Kakande and Bugingo whereas Ssempa maintained that she should repent and become clean.

Scary drama ensued when Pastor Ssempa began to pray for Full Figure whilst commanding demons to get out of her.

Pastor Ssempa’s prayer seems to have angered the motormouth forcing her to confront him in a fiery manner.

For a moment, it seemed as if she wanted to fight him on TV but the two were immediately separated to keep the situation calm.

This forced the host of the show to cut it short and called it a night as they could not go on with such unprofessional behavior on air.