Despite being considered among the elite musicians for the past two decades on the continent, Jose Chameleone fired blanks on these collaborations with fellow global stars.

Whenever most artistes from across the world visit Uganda, the name Chameleone is mentioned when they are asked which artistes they would love to work with in the +256.

Among other names is Eddy Kenzo, Fik Fameica, Bebe Cool, Peter Miles, Juliana Kanyomozi, Spice Diana, majorly because their musical influence has crossed borders.

Of recent, Bobi Wine’s name has also been added to the list with his ever-growing popularity majorly attributed to his blossoming political career.

All the above mentioned, but Chameleone, have enjoyed success with their collabos featuring fellow African and Jamaican musicians.

Chameleone’s only successful collabos with top musicians only came in his earlier years. Songs with Professor Jay, Bushoke, Dotstar, Beenie Man, turned into hits but the Leone Island boss has failed to rekindle those old flames.

Recently, only the Pam Pam remix with Ketchup has managed to considerably dominate music charts hence the question: WHY?

Is it a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth, or is the self-styled Music Doctor just unlucky with international collaborations?

Some questions are best left unanswered but below is a list of the top 5 Chameleone songs that should have taken Africa by storm – but never did:

‘ All Di Girls ‘ – feat. Davido

East africa met West Africa in 2014 as two music giants from each region Chameleone and Davido joined efforts on the “All Di Girls” collaboration.

When you listen to the song you just fail to understand why it didn’t make it as one of the African bangers that year.

A high tempo song befitting the music styles of both artistes, released at a time when Davido had other major bangers gaining global recognition, but nothing really came of it.

One would argue that the collabo had nowhere to go since it is around the same time that Diamond Platmumz and Davido released their Number One (remix) collabo which dominated the airwaves across the continent.

Davido later worked with Chameleone’s brother Pallaso on “Twatoba” which performed exceptionally well in East and West Africa in 2015.

‘ Only You ‘ – feat. Patoranking

In 2015, Chameleone released several good songs that never really received the much desired airplay. His collaboration with Patoranking dubbed “Only You” was among those.

The Nigerian singer was very much at the peak of his young career and whatever he touched turned to gold. Not this collabo in particular, however.

Patoranking

It is reported that Patoranking approached Chameleone’s management before he even performed in Uganda.

The song was recorded but a few disagreements between both managements later left the collaboration hanging in air. Patoranking never promoted the song and in thin air, it vanished!

‘ Street Credit ‘ – feat. Konshens

Just as Konshens traversed the world, performing at the biggest stages as one of the finest Dancehall artistes in 2012, he was already friends with Jose Chameleone.

On October 5th, 2012, revellers braved the rain to watch Konshens perform his Gal Ah Bubble club anthem at a concert held at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Konshens had already accredited bragging rights to Chameleone during his presser before the show and the two worked on a song titled ‘Street Credit’.

The collabo had many Ugandan music fans excited but to their dismay, it never really made any impact – if it ever even made it out of studio anyway.

‘ Need Love ‘ – feat. Konshens

Konshens and Chameleone reunited in 2016 following a flopped first attempt with Street Credit and worked on ‘Need Love’.

Konshens and Chameleone perform

Produced by the then Chameleone’s personal producer Madder Kayz, Need Love was a proper dancehall riddim that should have turned into a club anthem.

Well, it didn’t. Despite the song performing better than their first attempt, it still did not reach the expected heights even when both artistes promoted it wholeheartedly.

‘ Inabana ‘ – feat. Harmonize

Chameleone and Harmonize met in December 2018 at Jomo Kenyatta Airport and decided to work on a song. The latter sent the instrumental to Chameleone via email in January 2019.

Chameleone voiced his part at Diggy Baur’s studio but he was shocked to learn later that the same song had also been sent to Eddy Kenzo.

Harmonize while in Uganda in 2019 said that the mix up came with the releasing dates because he wanted to drop it earlier than Chameleone preferred.

Harmonize performs ‘Inabana’ with Eddy Kenzo in Uganda

When Eddy Kenzo acted faster on the track, his version was released earlier with a video in which Harmonize even featured hence deeming Chameleone’s version irrelevant.

Harmonize said, “It was a little bit of a misunderstanding with the time of releasing the song me and Chameleone. But at the end of the day we did with Eddy Kenzo but its not an issue, you can pick the best and we can use it. I love both versions.”

The Kenzo version has gone on to hit over 3.5m views on YouTube whereas Chameleone abandoned his version of the song.

Harmonize has since also worked with Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi which seemed to have been a mocking move to Chameleone.