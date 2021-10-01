Leila Kayondo and Hellen Lukoma have been best of friends but a few hiccups in their friendship a few years ago almost broke their bond.

Their friendship was almost cut short by their personal differences which were allegedly caused by the men in their lives.

They, however, managed to stick together beyond their differences and have needed each other recently when they lost their family members.

Now back into each other’s good books, Hellen Lukoma and Leila Kayondo often share sweet moments together, hanging out and having fun.

Today being Hellen Lukoma’s birthday, Kayondo decided to let her warm feelings for her best friend show as she wished her a happy birthday.

Through her social media pages, the Awo singer expressed how she counts herself lucky to know a cool person like Lukoma.

Once upon a time, there was a really cool person who had a birthday today and that really cool person’s friend-thats me celebrated and counted themselves lucky to know such a cool person. Ladies and gentlemen it’s my Matu’s birthday Hellen Lukoma. Luv u. More life more blessings. Leila Kayondo

Hellen Lukoma was born on 1st October, 1990. Happy 31st Birthday Hellen!