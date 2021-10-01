Purple Chord songstress Naira Ali shows a bit of her partygoer lifestyle in the visuals of her new song dubbed “Bukodyo”.

“Bukodyo” is a Luganda word which translates as “skills”. It is a song in which the singer asks her lover to show her all his skills and experience in love.

Naira Ali, since relocating to the USA in 2019, has dropped a couple of dancehall songs and this is yet another to add to her catalogue.

Read Also: Naira Ali’s management gifts her with brand new Tesla Model X Plaid

The audio was produced by African Bureau of Music producer Kuseim and the beats evoke your party mood as the lyrics remind you of love.

It is a song that you can dance to wildly on the dance floor and still dedicate to your lover

The visuals were directed by Will Barrat and they showcase a lifestyle of a partygoer which Naira Ali is reportedly living in the USA.

The video was shot in the U.S and Naira Ali shows off her bossy and big spender attitude. Take a gaze below:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment