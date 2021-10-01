NBS TV UnCut show presenter Isaac Kayz Kawalya and two other NBS TV journalists were remanded to Kitalya Prison on Friday 1st October over offensive communication.

Renown entertainment gossip journalists Isaac Semulondo Kawalya a.k.a Kayz, Williams Makuliro a.k.a Mako, and Brian Kennedy Wako are the three journalists who were remanded over what is termed as “Offensive Communication.”

At the start of September, Omulangira Suna through his lawyers Mr. Robert Lutaalo and Mr. Precious Nahabwe from Elgon Associated Advocates dragged the said Next Media Services journalists to court over defamation and character assassination.

According to Mr. Lutaalo, the Next Media journalists committed the offense on August 27th, 2021 during their Morning Express gossip show segment when they made defamatory remarks against their client, also singer, Os Suna.

The accused allegedly claimed that Os Suna is a witch doctor not the rightful owner of a storied building and a pine tree plantation that he recently showed off.

Os Suna, who appeared at a press conference with tears rolling down his face, vowed to teach the accused a lesson for making such baseless allegations against him.

Today, through social media, an admin on Kayz’s Facebook page confirmed the news that he had been remanded to Kitalya Prison.

“I have been remanded to Kitalya Prison. All will be well my people,” the admin wrote.

The news was further confirmed by OS Suna through his Facebook page. He revealed the the accused will stay at Kitalya Prison for the next two weeks until 15th October, 2021.