Starting 3rd October, 2021, renown blogger Ray Supasta will be commencing his new career as a TV presenter on new television station TM-TV.

TM-TV is a new television station based in Kizungu, Masaka City that is looking forward to changing the game.

Ray Supasta, real name Paddy Kitayimbwa, has for many years turned himself into a reputable brand as a blogger on different social media platforms.

Through his social media pages, Ray revealed how excited he is upon signing a multi-million contract with the newly formed TV station.

“I’m delighted to disclose that today, 1st October 2021, I’ve officially joined TM-TV Uganda on a longterm multimillion contract.

“This is surely a new and exciting opportunity that I’m excited & can’t wait to take on. TM-TV is the newest addition to Uganda’s snowballing media fraternity. The station is based in Kizungu, Masaka City, Plot 18 Birch Avenue.

“It is the very first TV station in the region of Greater Masaka. I’m super glad to be part of an enthusiastic team that is buzzing with energy to steer TM TV to lasting glory. TM-TV will officially go On-Air on the 3rd of October 2021,” Ray revealed.

Ray Supasta will be presenting a new entertainment gossip show dubbed “Palapase”. He is not the first blogger to take that path.

Congratulations to him!