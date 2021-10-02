NBS TV’s After5 co-host Douglas Lwanga and singer Bruno K have pleaded to White House Music Entertainment boss Omulangira Emmanuel Suna alias Os Suna to make peace with Next Media Services journalists that he got remanded at Kitalya prison.

The pair requested Os Suna to make peace talks with the journalists moments after the news that Isaac “Kaiyz” Kawalya, Brian Wako, and William “Mako” Makuliro had been remanded to prison for a period of two weeks on Friday 1st October 2021.

When the presiding Magistrate at Buganda Road court passed the ruling, Os Suna took to his social media handles and jubilated over the arrest of the trio saying “the suspects have been arrested”.

Douglas Lwanga then took to his Facebook asking Os Suna on behalf of other artists and media personalities to always forgive one another stating that they both need each other in the showbiz industry.

Mistakes are human, forgiving is Godly. Artists and media personalities do need each other. Can we bury this behind us, forgive each other and move on. Jail only worsens the already sour relationship. Let’s reconcile and amend this. Fire never puts out fire. Douglas Lwanga

Bruno K also penned on his Instagram account requesting Os Suna to find a place in his heart to forgive Kayz and his workmates.

I said this long time ago and we were joking btw. Please my big brother @iamossuna find it in your heart to forgive Kayz bambi. We all need one another Bruno K

However, based on an official statement from Sanyuka TV they noted that they are working around the clock to make sure that their employees are released as soon as possible.