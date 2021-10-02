Next Media Services group company has released a statement concerning the arrest and remand of its employees to Kitalya prison where they are bound to spend two weeks behind bars.

The trio who were remanded to Kitalya prison are Isaac ‘Kaiyz’ Kawalya, Brian Wako, and Marko on charges of offensive communication.

Based on the official statement from Sanyuka TV, it reads that the trio were remanded after the presiding Magistrate was constrained to hear the bail appliciation of accused and ended up sending them on remand.

In the letter that further reads, the media company says they are undertaking all possible measures to have their employees released as soon as possible.

The media outlet further promised that they are certain that justice will prevail at the end of it all.