Team No Sleep singer Roden Y Kabako’s land wrangles have resumed following a group of badmind individuals who struck and brought down his fence which is under construction.

The incident took place early today morning something that has left Kabako wondering what exactly his enemies want from him.

According to eye-witnesses, the individuals who put down his fence were youths whereby one of them identified himself as Kabako’s son when he was found destroying fence.

Unfortauntly, the witness did not arrest any of them but assured the singer that he knows them by face and their names.

The land wrangle took a fresh start just a day when Kabako took to his Instagram account and bragged of how he had defeated and beat his enemies hands down over the ownership of the plot of land.

As of now, he has vowed that he is going to pitch camp in Busabala untill he gets to the base of the whole wrangle.