Serena hotel-based NTV’s The Beat and Dance Party show producer Ann Nixon apologized to the public and her bosses after photos of her nude body were leaked by her ex-baby daddy.

In a statement released on Saturday, Ann Nixon said that since dumping her ex-lover, Edgar Luvusi, over domestic violence and infidetlity, he has been threatening to ruin her career.

Photos showing Nixon laying on a bed, fully naked were released on Friday and started being circulated on social media.

She explained that the photos were taken by her ex-lover during their private intimate moments while she was asleep.

Below is her apology in full: