Serena hotel-based NTV’s The Beat and Dance Party show producer Ann Nixon apologized to the public and her bosses after photos of her nude body were leaked by her ex-baby daddy.
In a statement released on Saturday, Ann Nixon said that since dumping her ex-lover, Edgar Luvusi, over domestic violence and infidetlity, he has been threatening to ruin her career.
Photos showing Nixon laying on a bed, fully naked were released on Friday and started being circulated on social media.
She explained that the photos were taken by her ex-lover during their private intimate moments while she was asleep.
Read Also: Tweep accuses Douglas Lwanga of ‘asking for nudes’ for a job
Below is her apology in full:
I have been made aware that my ex-fiancée, father of my son, a one Edgar Luvusi has released initiate pictures of me taken during our private times while I was asleep when we were still dating.
In what appears to be a calculated evil move to fulfill his two-year long threats to “ruin me” for ending the relationship over violence and infidelity, he deliberately spread the images to his friends.
I would like to apologize to my friends, family, and employers over these images.
I would also like to express my disappointment over Edgar’s predatory betrayal.
This is surely not something that I expected from the father of my child. This is so inappropriate of the father to our little son.
The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and I do pray that justice is served to avoid him preying on other unsuspecting ladies out there.
I do ask for your understanding and support during this difficult time for me my family and most definitely my son.Ann Nixon