Singer Ssalango Treka Man has come and faulted socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa for his failure in the music industry.

Treka Man who recently switched from sugarcane selling and turned barber disclosed that the rise of Sipapa brought about his music career to collapse saying the latter used and dumped him to gain fame.

The “Oguluba Guluba” singer accused Sipapa of blindfloding them during outings whereby he used to give them money to it give out to individuals in bars thinking that they are rich.

During the interview, Treka Man noted that when bars and concerts resume, he will drop a couple of songs that he has been recording during the lock down period.

He also underated the current breed of artists saying they no longer have no much to offer to the industry noting that whatever they do, they did it long ago.