Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo is in jubilation moods after being gifted a Land Cruiser V8 vehicle by his elder brother Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone.

Upon being gifted with the expensive ride, the delighted Weasel Manizo shared the positive news on his social media accounts thanking his brother for being a cheerful giver.

Thank you Jcha,000,000. My new name now is WeaselV8. If we could all share the blessings, what a wonderful world. Thank you big bro for sharing your blessings. My joseph is a big hearted one. Weasel Manizo

It is believed that Jose Chameleone gifted Weasel his V8 as a sign of happiness he got when he was handed a Range Rover Autobiography by President Museveni’s brother Michael Kaguta.

Apparently, Weasel has not yet revealed whether Chameleone also handed him the log book to the car.

Congratulations Weasel!