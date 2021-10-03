According to Blacq Avay Records singer Zulitums, Ugandan artistes have to start including English in their songs to appeal to a larger fanbase across the continent.

Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere has been blessed enough to view music and its variables; first as a studio producer and then as am artiste.

In both capacities, the Oluvannyuma singer has been able to appeal to an ever-growing fanbase, both locally and beyond borders.

Since signing with Blacq Avay Records, his career has been considerably exposed to a wider African music base, working on collaborations with the likes of Skales.

He believes that he now knows a formula which fellow Ugandan artistes need to use to spread their wings across the continent.

During a recent interview, Zulitums revealed that the local languages do not appeal enough to the international music scene.

He then asked local artistes to try and balance the local dialect with English in their lyrics, something which can enable the music revolution to take off.

The biggest challenge is we put out good music but the local languages we use don’t appeal to the international market. We have to try and balance English with our native languages. Zulitums

Only the likes of Radio and Weasel, Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, among a few others have tried to break out beyond the East African borders in past years.

Can this new formula take Ugandan music places? What’s your take on the matter?